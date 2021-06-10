Art show supports people with autism

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s art community is stepping up to support adults living with autism and the Columbus Community Center. Art From the Heart is a fundraising event to support the Columbus NextWork Autism program and the Academy of Independent Living.

The NextWork & Academy combines community employment service and classes in social and independent living skills for those with autism to live a more independent and integrated life in the community.

Art From the Heart is a 3-day online art auction. The artwork is comprised of commissioned artist from the autism and disability community as well as local artists who have donated their work.



To join the online auction you can register at Columbusserves.org. Just click on the button Auction Registration. The auction starts June 16th and ends June 19th.

Click here to learn more about Art From the Heart and the Columbus Community Center.