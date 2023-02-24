PARK CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Three-time Grammy award nominated bluegrass and country and western music duo Dailey & Vincent are taking to the stage here in the Beehive State. The iconic country music stars will be headlining at The Egyptian Theatre in Park City. The musical pair will be performing for four nights starting Feb. 27 with a final show on Feb. 26.

The twosome consists of Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, both of Nashville, Tenn. These musicians are beloved by Utahans across the state. In addition to a residency here in Utah, the due announce the release of their album ‘Let’s Sing Some Country.’ Dailey & Vincent even gave us a sneak peek of the snow with their song ‘I’ll Leave My Heart In Tennessee’ to end the second hour of the show. Tickets are available on parkcityshows.com.