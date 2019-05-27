Newsfore Opt-In Form

Dad teaches transgender son to shave in new Gillette ad

Gillette is embracing the LGBTQ community in a new ad.

The shaving giant shared an advertisement on its Facebook page which shows a transgender man shaving in the mirror for the first time, as his father coaches him.

The ad’s tagline is “whenever, wherever, however it happens, your first shave is special.” It’s part of Gillette’s new #Mybestself campaign.

Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, a Canadian artist, stars in the ad. The LGBTQ family advocacy group Pflag Nation tweeted its approval.

Brown says he believes the ad will bring hope to other transgender people.

