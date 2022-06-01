SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, residents across Utah are raising their glasses as Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) has made numerous adjustments to liquor laws that will officially go into effect today, June 1.

This morning at 10:15 a.m. DABC Director Tiffany Carlson will acknowledge the department’s new name, announce its new mission statement, and discuss new service initiatives at an event being held at The Gateway in Salt Lake City.

“The DABC proudly serves all Utahns, both drinkers and nondrinkers, in our financial contributions to state services, in our support of Utah’s hospitality and tourism economy, and in our health and safety work benefitting all Utah families. The new name, new mission, and new services reflect our role in a thriving Utah,” said Clason.

The Gateway location was chosen to emphasize the DABC’s value of community regarding both Utahns and tourists who are visiting the state and exploring Utah’s restaurants and shops while contributing to our economy. Government and industry officials, as well as alcohol and safety representatives, will join Carlson at the event, each explaining their contribution to DABC projects and services.

The department’s name tops the list of changes that are on way today. What was one the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control will now be the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, as a means to emphasize the organization’s service-oriented foundation.

Other changes to Utah’s liquor regulations include:

The department will make an additional nine bar licenses available, as bar licenses that become sublicenses of a hotel or a resort will no longer be considered in the state’s allocation of allowable bar licenses.

Restaurants and bars will be granted the option to offer beer-to-go in sealed containers in amounts that do not exceed two liters.

The term “beer” will be more inclusive to hard seltzers. This will allow many hard seltzers to be sold in grocery and convenience stores, while others will no longer be qualified to be sold in these stores.

Hotels that are licensed to sell alcohol will be able to do so in their spas, within a designated service area–of course.

Additionally, the number of resort licenses, as in ski areas that offer lodging, bars, and restaurants, will increase from four to eight.

The number of 72-hour single event permits that may be issued annually will change from 12 to 24.

To check out the full list of revisions, click here.