DA: No charges against police officer who ran over woman in March

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office said it will not file charges against a police officer who ran over a woman in March.

Cindreia Simone Europe died following the auto-pedestrian crash on March 5.

Investigators said a Unified Police Department officer responded to a “man down” call at Highline Plaza in Millcreek on March 5.

When the officer arrived, she drove around the parking lot looking for a person. Police said Europe was lying down in the parking lot and wearing dark clothing when the officer ran over her.



Investigators said the officer called for backup and medical personnel and began first aid. Europe was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

After conducting an Officer Involved Critical Incident review, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office determined the incident did not warrant criminal charges.

