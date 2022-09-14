ABC 4’s own movie critic, Val Cameron came to GTU to talk about her most recent excursion, The D23 Expo. While Cameron usually comes biweekly on Fridays to share her views on films, we got a midweek treat with her visit while she was looking like a boss in head to toe Disney.

Started in 2009, D23 is the official fan club for The Walt Disney company. The name symbolizes “Disney” and 1923, the year Walt Disney started the company. The expo started the following year and has been a staple for the most diehard Disney fans. The most recent expo kicked off the commemoration of 100 years of The Walt Disney Company. The 100th anniversary will take place in October 2023.

Cameron enjoyed learning more about the Lucas Films Marvel panel to discuss the newest Marvel movies, series, prequels and sequels to come including a ‘Willow’ series, ‘Indiana Jones’, and a new ‘Star Wars’ feature. “There is so much ‘Star Wars’ coming. If you are a fan, it is the best place to be.” said Cameron. Cameron was also excited to see a peak of upcoming Disney+ films including ‘Hocus Pocus 2’, ‘Disenchanted’, and ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’, all sequels to beloved Disney films.

For more movie suggestions, visit Cameron on her website, WhatToSeeWithVal.com or on Facebook.