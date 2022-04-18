SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A bicyclist has been killed after being struck by a TRAX train on Monday morning in Sandy.

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says the victim is a minor, but their age and identity has not been released at this time.

UTA says the incident happened on the TRAX Blue Line around 7:30 a.m. at a crossing located near 8751 South.

At the time, officials say everything was operating as planned with the fatal crash happened. At the time, a northbound train crossed an intersection as scheduled.

UTA says a bicyclist lifted a gate arm while it was down so they could cross the tracks. While doing so, the cyclist did not see an oncoming southbound train and was struck and killed by the impact.

A bus bridge has been placed between the Midvale Center and Historic Sandy Station for all travelers at this time.

Riders using TRAX this morning should expect delays of 10-15 minutes from Midvale Center to Salt Lake Central Stations and up to 30 minutes for the southbound direction from Historic Sandy to Draper Stations.

