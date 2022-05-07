MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – An individual has been killed in a cyclist-train collision that took place on the evening of May 7.

Carl Arky of the Utah Transit Authority told ABC4 that the accident happened at around 7:30 p.m. at a crossing near 161 West 4500 South in Murray when a 20-year-old cyclist attempted to cross the tracks while the gate arm was down.

The cyclist waited for a northbound Union Pacific train to pass before crossing. The cyclist began riding and was then struck by a southbound FrontRunner train.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the accident, service between Murray Central and Salt Lake Central Station is shut down at this time.