Cyber tip leads to arrest of Provo man on child pornography charges

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Provo man was arrested after police said they found child pornography on his laptop.

Geoffrey Guillaume Garaix, 35, was booked in the Utah County Jail on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to probable cause statement, Provo Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit received three cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about child pornography downloads.

The tips contained the IP address that was used to download child pornography. Investigators traced the IP address to a home in Provo.

Police officers executed a search warrant and made contact with Garaix, one of the occupants of the home.

The probable cause statement states Garaix admitted to viewing and downloading child pornography for the past “two years or so.”

Garaix allegedly told the officers that “he goes through cycles” of downloading adult female pornography, then female child pornography before eventually deleting them.

During the search, officers said they found dozens of child pornography images on Garaix’s laptop.

To report an incident involving the possession, distribution, receipt, or production of child pornography, file a report on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)’s website at www.cybertipline.com, or call 1-800-843-5678.

