Syracuse event center steps in after Ogden venue shutters due to pandemic

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Venue, an event center in Ogden, announced it will close its doors after struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic. The Venue also announced to customers through a text message saying they will not be able to give back security deposits.

Event planning is supposed to be fun, but that took a turn for Elizabeth Garcia. She planned her daughter’s quinceanera two years in advance.

“We paid the whole thing off in November, and then COVID hit,” said Garcia.

Garcia put down a $500 security deposit and paid just under $4,000. Then she got this text message from The Venue manager, canceling all plans for future events indefinitely and stating no one will get refunds.

“I replied and said that’s not going to work for me, I’m going to need my money back, and I didn’t get a response,” said Garcia.

That’s when she posted this status on Facebook and found out several others are in the same shoes.

“I don’t think I should be the only one who should be getting their money back, cuz’ there’s a lot of people who are going through the same exact thing,” said Garcia.

Owners of Warehouse 22, an event center in Syracuse say they’ve been struggling during the pandemic and working around customers’ budgets and experiences during these times. Ken Yocum says he understands The Venue owner, Bear Reed’s pain.

“People maybe sometimes act out of character when their whole livelihood is being taken away or lost,” he added.

Yocum says at first, they didn’t have funds set aside for “unprecedented times.”

“We have a separate bank account that all their deposits go into, so in the event of something like this, or something major, so if I shut my doors, their money is secure, they will get their money back,” said Ken Yocum.

Yocum says he believes people need event centers more than ever, to stay positive in difficult times. They are still hosting weekly events.

“We are working directly with the health department on all of these, so if you want to have a more full house we have to change at a set-up that’s reserved seating and know who’s there,” said Yocum.

The Venue owner, Bear Reed posted on Facebook this afternoon that all customers will be getting their money back, taking back the initial message that was sent out. Yocum says in this time it’s important to have compassion for business owners and know this is a difficult time for everyone.

A message from Warehouse 22 about The Venue closing:

“Hey all, Warehouse 22 here in Syracuse, UT.

We know this is a heartbreaking time both for people who have booked events with venues and also for venues themselves. We have been going through it as well but we would love to help out in any way we can to get us all into the next phase. ❤️



Anyone who placed a $500 (or less) deposit with The Venue in Ogden & had their event cancelled, bring your receipt into us & we will credit that towards your deposit with us.

If you paid in full for your event and it was cancelled we can offer you a 50% discount on your package with us.



Just for reassurance, our deposits are placed into a separate account and held until your event occurs. This insures that if anything happens and your event is cancelled you will receive that back in full no questions.



Feel free to reach out to us via email or give us a call anytime:

801-382-7587

requests@bdcutah.com “

Find Warehouse 22 online