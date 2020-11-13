Custodians: unsung heroes of the pandemic

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – At Diamond Ridge Elementary School, head custodian Loni Brandol is doing more than she ever has — working to keep students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a society people probably do look down on custodians,” said Brandol.

“I think we’re all in the spotlight — and so, it matters,” added Brandol.

She’s been working as a custodian for 16 years. When the pandemic began making headlines, she and her team began taking on more work. Cleaning the lunchroom before and after each lunch, doing the same on the playground — constantly working to sanitize high touch areas and bathrooms.

“There’s not a moment that goes by when she’s not running around. Moving from one place to another and cleaning and disinfecting,” said principal Andy Carbaugh.

“She treats those kids in the lunchroom like they’re all one of her kids,” he added.

Brandol says she’s always loved cleaning — seeing the before and after and knowing that kids and teachers feel better when they walk into a clean school. But, she says, she and her staff feel a sense of responsibility — and a nagging worry — to keep kids healthy during the pandemic.

“It feels like a big burden on me if something happens. I wanna keep a clean school. I don’t wanna be the first to get blamed for something that I didn’t do. So, it’s important that things get done right,” said Brandol.