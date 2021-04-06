‘Cure your spring fever’: Mayor Mendenhall launches SLC Spring Stroll encouraging Utahns to shop & dine locally

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Cure your spring fever by spending time shopping in, dining in, and exploring Salt Lake City’s neighborhood district during the city’s “spring stroll.”

City officials say over 50 locally owned, independent businesses are participating in the Salt Lake City Spring Stroll.

The event is happening from April 9 through April 25. The two-week event is hosted by Local First Utah and is designed to encourage Utahns to get outside and visit local businesses.

Organizers say shoppers will be able to use the digital Spring Stroll Passport and enter to win prizes like “Downtown Dollars” each time they shop at a participating business.

Shoppers, diners, and explorers can also get discounts on Bird Scooter or Green Bike rentals, which provide healthy, active ways to enjoy the city’s neighborhoods, according to officials.

“We’re so proud of our local business community for how they have weathered the impacts of Covid-19,” says Kristen Lavelett, Executive Director of Local First Utah. “It’s not just the small business owners, but Utahns who have committed to shift their spending toward locals through this especially difficult year. We created the Spring Stroll as a means to safely enjoy our city’s neighborhoods, which are defined by our vibrant local businesses.”

According the Utah Study Series, locally owned, independent businesses keep about 55% of every dollar spent with them in Utah. National chain stores only keep about 13% of money spent with them in Utah, and online retailers like Amazon have a net negative impact on the local economy.

The city is encouraging shoppers and businesses to continue maintaining mask-wearing and social distancing protocols.