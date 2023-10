EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) — According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office a critical incident team is responding Wednesday following an officer-involved shooting in Utah County.

The shooting happened in the morning after deputies were called to a report of a man who said he’d shot himself in the leg.

More information is expected at a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Eagle Mountain, which is roughly 60 miles south of Salt Lake City.

