Working narcotics lab explodes in Salt Lake City, apartment catches fire, alleged suspects in custody

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A couple has been taken into custody after allegedly causing an apartment fire while operating an illegal narcotics lab Saturday.

On January 23, the Salt lake City Fire Department arrived on scene for reports of a kitchen fridge explosion.

According to court documents, the explosion left two apartment units damaged; one apartment receiving fire damage while the other merely received smoke and sprinkler damage.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered the cause of the inferno to be of a working and operational Clandestine lab.

A Clandestine lab is a mini-chemical lab designed for one purpose: to make deadly, illegal drugs quickly and cheaply.

Following this discovery a warrant was written and approved to search the apartment.

“During the search of the apartment…Chemicals and other items were located to make illegal drugs,” the probable cause statement reads.

Documents say Salt Lake City Firefighters also came across a glass pipe, packaged marijuana, and MDMA during the search.

The two suspects who were inside the apartment at the time, 21-year-old Briana Westre and 25-year-old Ryan Joseph Cahouet were then quickly taken into custody.

Briana Westre

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, Westre currently holds three outstanding felony warrants for distribution of a controlled substance out of Washington County, Utah.

Court documents further inform, Ryan Joseph Cahouet to also include a criminal history; on January 13, Cahouet recently posted bail and was released for drug possession out of Washington County.

Prior to his release, on January 9, Cahouet was also pending charges out of Salt Lake City from July 2020 for aggravated assault, a 2nd-degree felony, and Riot, a third-degree felony.

“The current offense is a felony committed while on probation or parole, or while free on bail awaiting trial on a previous felony charge. There is substantial evidence to support the felony charge,” they conclude.

Briana Westre and her partner Ryan Joseph Cahouet were booked into jail on January 23 for the following charges: operation of a Clandestine lab, controlled substance schedule I or II, possession of a controlled substance marijuana/spice and possession of a controlled drug paraphernalia.