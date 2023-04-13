WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) — A Woods Cross gymnasium owner and coach who is accused of filming minors in the bathroom with a hidden camera has been indicted federally on Wednesday.

Adam Richard Jacobs, 33, of Woods Cross was charged at the U.S. District Court of Utah on Wednesday, April 12, with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, an employee found a hidden camera with a 128 GB micro-SD card in the unisex bathroom of USA Gymnastics World in Davis County last month. The employee reported it to the Woods Cross police on March 3, who found 120 video files containing recordings of individuals ranging from children to adults using the restroom or changing their clothes.

There were reportedly also 40 videos showing Jacobs, who had been the owner of the USA Gymnastics World since 2018, setting up the cameras in his home and at the gymnasium. Police say Jacobs also worked as a coach at several other gyms in Utah over the past decade.

Authorities estimate there are around 70 to 80 victims captured on video, according to the charging documents. The camera was reportedly hidden by a USB charger adapter with a faceplate and placed underneath a hand dryer. Officials say they know the identities of every victim and are “working diligently” to notify them as quickly as possible.

Jacobs was initially charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 misdemeanor counts of voyeurism by electronic equipment in Davis County on March 23.

He is scheduled to appear in federal court for the first time on Friday, April 14.

The investigation remains active and is currently being carried out by Homeland Security Investigations with help from the Woods Cross Police Department, the Utah Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Kaysville Police Department, Clearfield Police Department, the United States Secret Service, and the Davis County Attorney’s Office.