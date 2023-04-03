KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — A woman who claimed to be the first person to notice a fire in a Kearns grocery store on Saturday has been accused of starting it.

Gloria Lucila Oliva-Gorney, 41, was arrested for aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.

On Saturday, April 1, Salt Lake County deputies were dispatched to Stan’s Market in Kearns on reports of a fire, according to the affidavit. About five employees and 10 customers were reportedly evacuated from the store.

Investigators say they determined the fire started in the school supply aisle and caused about $1,500 worth of damages. Surveillance videos allegedly showed a woman with a ponytail wearing a dark zipped jacket pushing her cart to the school supply aisle, sticking paper into the notebooks on display and lighting “some type of device” on fire.

The fire began shortly after that. Deputies say the woman, who identified herself as Oliva-Gorney, was still on the scene when they arrived. She allegedly claimed to be the first person to notice the fire and request assistance.

Authorities determined that Oliva-Gorney was the suspect in the surveillance footage and arrested her in her home in West Jordan. According to the affidavit, Oliva-Gorney has an open case for theft in which she pleaded not guilty back in January 2022.

She is currently being held at the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.