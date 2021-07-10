Woman found beaten, bound with duct tape during drug search of Murray home

POLICE: The man repeatedly told the woman he was going to kill her and bury her at the Salt Flats

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A 27-year-old woman was found beaten and bound with duct tape during a drug search of a home in Murray, Friday.

According to arresting documents, police with the Murray Street Crimes Unit were serving a drug warrant at an address in Murray, when a female was found in the bedroom of the home, bound with duct tape.

Officers say, the woman was transported to the hospital for treatment as police arrested the suspect, 45-year-old Michael Lee Curwick.

During an interview with police while at the hospital, the woman shared she had been staying with Curwick for 2-3 days. And then on July 9, at 6:30 a.m., Curwick accused her of stealing from him.

According to court documents, when the woman denied the allegations, Curwick told her that she was not allowed to leave the residence or he would kill her with a “hotshot”, which police describe in the report as a syringe full of drugs that would cause her to overdose and die.

Police say, Curwick made up the hotshots in the bathroom and brought them into the bedroom where the girl was told to stay. Those syringes were found during the search by officers, along with other drug paraphernalia, according to documents.

Curwick then allegedly threatened to kill the woman several times and repeatedly told her he was going to inject her with the hotshot and bury her in the Salt Flats along with three other girls after he had killed her, according to the police report.

The woman also told detectives, she heard the suspect on the phone with someone about getting a van to come to pick up her body. She then stated this made her “heart sank and stomach turned” as she thought she was about to die.

Police say, Curwick continued to accuse the woman of stealing and started punching and slapping her face and kicking her in the side.

According to court documents, Curwick also pulled out a pair of scissors, grabbed the victim by her scalp, and cut her hair off using the scissors, which police later found in plain view by detectives serving the search warrant.

Police say, when the woman started to scream, Curwick then wrapped the duct tape around her head, covering her mouth.

Officers state, while at the hospital, the woman was observed to have a broken rib and swelling in her face.

Police say in their report Curwick “is a clear and present danger in the community as there is clear evidence to support the felony charges he is being booked on, including conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated kidnapping. Additionally, AP is a known drug user and drug dealer with a violent criminal history including 15 years in federal prison.”

Curwick is being held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail. He is facing charges of first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, second-degree felony criminal conspiracy to commit murder, third-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of possession of drugs and paraphernalia.