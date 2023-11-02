HOOPER, Utah (ABC4) — A woman who was taken into custody after allegedly shooting her boyfriend in Hooper on Halloween night is now facing a murder-related charge, according to police reports.

Leeann Mikea Comish, 40, was taken into custody by Deputies with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office after she called and allegedly self-reported the shooting just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31. Comish faces a felony charge related to murder, however, no formal charges have been filed as of Thursday, Nov. 2.

According to the probable cause statement, Comish and her 43-year-old boyfriend had gone into the backyard of his Hooper residence, which police allege is where Comish shot him. Comish reportedly requested a lawyer when police attempted to interview her so details on what led to the shooting are limited.

Her boyfriend’s mother told police she was lying down in bed when Comish and her son were in the backyard. She was later awoken by a “loud explosion” and her son banging on the back door pleading for help, with blood coming from a gunshot wound on his chest. The man reportedly told his mother Comish had shot him.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after receiving medical aid from first responders on the scene. Lt. Colby Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with ABC4 that the man remains in the hospital as of Thursday morning in stable condition.

Weber County Sheriff’s Deputies reported finding a revolver with four live rounds in the chamber as well as one spent round in Comish’s pocket. Deputies also said Comish had several syringes and clear plastic baggies that tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

Lt. Ryan confirmed with ABC4 that the Sheriff’s Office is working with the County Attorney’s Office to file formal charges. In addition to facing a murder-related charge, Comish also faces a felony charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, three misdemeanor drug-related charges, and infractions for disorderly conduct and discharge of a firearm in city limits.