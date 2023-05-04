MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — A woman driving a U-Haul truck has been arrested Wednesday after hitting a pedestrian and leading police on a chase in Midvale.

Brittany Laverty, 33, is facing four charges including failure to remain at accident involving an injury, a class A misdemeanor; failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony; assault on a peace officer, a class A misdemeanor; and failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.

According to the affidavit, at about 9:55 p.m., Unified Police Department initially responded to reports of an accident at Motel 6 located at 7263 S Catalpa Street. Upon arrival, officers reportedly saw Laverty, who was driving a U-Haul truck, hitting a parked vehicle and striking a pedestrian as she was trying to exit the parking lot.

Police say the pedestrian’s left knee was injured, and he went to the hospital on his own.

After witnessing the crash, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Laverty failed to stop and led them on a 20-to-30-block chase in Midvale.

Officers reportedly deployed the tire deflation devices to disable the vehicle, and Laverty ran out of the truck and fled on foot. Laverty allegedly jumped back into the truck before being apprehended by K9 Nitro.

It appeared that Laverty tried to run the K9 and his handler over before she was arrested, according to court documents.

Laverty was eventually booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for outstanding warrants and the four charges previously stated.