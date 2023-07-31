GUNNISON, Utah (ABC4) — A Texas woman is facing felony charges after police tried to question her and she sped off in her car, nearly running over two officers, according to Gunnison Valley Police.

Clare Elizabeth Tridico, 33, was arrested on two counts of assault on a peace officer/military with use of a dangerous weapon (second-degree felony), failure to respond to officers’ signal to stop (third-degree felony), and reckless driving (class-B misdemeanor), among other traffic-related charges.

On Saturday, July 29, employees of a Gunnison car dealership arrived at work and found a red Dodge Dart with Texas plates parked next to the service entrance of the dealership. There were reportedly two women inside the car and trash littered on the ground outside.

The employees attempted to talk with the two women, but they refused to answer or pick up the trash around the car.

After a few hours passed, the women moved their car from the side of the dealership to the front of the dealership, and “again began to throw trash out of the windows onto the ground,” a probable cause affidavit states.

At this point, the employees decided to call police, and officers arrived at the scene to find the two women sleeping in fully reclined front seats of the car with “towels draped over their faces,” police said.

A Gunnison Valley Police officer, along with a second deputy from the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office, approached the car. After the officers approached both sides of the car, the Gunnison Valley officer reportedly banged loudly on the driver’s window.

“The woman in the driver’s seat sat straight up and turned toward me. She immediately laid back down and pretended to be asleep,” the officer stated.

After trying several more times to get the women’s attention, the officer was able to unlock the rear driver’s side door and pulled the towel off the driver’s face, while the deputy opened the passenger front door and also pulled the towel off the passenger’s face.

The officer then told the driver, identified as Tridico, that she was trespassing and to exit the car, the affidavit states. “At this point she looked at me, then at [the deputy], sat up in her seat without a word, threw the car into drive and stomped on the gas,” the officer stated.

The car reportedly lurched forward, taking the two officers with it as they both yelled for Tridico to stop. The officers narrowly avoided being run over, the affidavit states.

Tridico then accelerated over the curb into the highway, cutting off two cars and nearly being T-boned, police said. She continued to speed off north on Highway 89 while the officers got in their patrol vehicles and pursued.

The Gunnison Valley officer was able to catch up and get ahead of the car, boxing it into the curb while the deputy pulled in behind it. The officers then ordered the two women out of their car at gunpoint and took both into custody.

Upon being questioned, Tridico claimed she was running from gang members who “wanted to sell her into the sex trade,” the affidavit states. Police said she did not know what state she was in or what day of the week it was, though neither of the women was determined to be intoxicated.

After being medically cleared from a mental and physical evaluation at the hospital, the passenger was released and Tridico was arrested

Tridico was booked into the Sanpete Co. Jail on the charges previously stated.