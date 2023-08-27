SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A woman is facing felony charges after allegedly throwing a glass vase at a man and his child on Saturday, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Hillary Danielle Campbell, 36, was arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse (second-degree felony), aggravated assault (third-degree felony), and property damage (class A misdemeanor).

On Aug. 26, at around midnight, Campbell got into an argument with her former boyfriend, court documents state. Police said that “in her rage, she stormed off” and pushed over a motorcycle which was parked in the parking lot.

She allegedly “continued to rage,” and confronted a man near his apartment. The man had a minor child with him who was less than two years old, court documents state.

Police said Campbell “became enraged” and picked up a glass vase, which she then threw at the man and child. The vase reportedly nearly missed them, shattered and caused injuries to the child’s back.

The injuries to the child were “visible to the naked eye,” according to court documents.

After being taken into custody, Campbell reportedly threatened to kill an officer and individuals at the jail. Police said she also threatened to return to the scene of the crime to kill others with a gun.

The damages to the motorcycle are said to amount to around $1,000.

Campbell was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.