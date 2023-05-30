SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 21-year-old woman on Monday who is accused of aggravated assault involving a gun and assault on a police officer following a road rage incident.

This investigation began when a community member placed a call to 9-1-1 after another driver cut them off and pulled a gun before driving away.

Several minutes later, that same suspect’s vehicle was reportedly involved in a crash but left the scene in her car. The victim of the crash followed the suspect, but she stopped when the suspect pulled a handgun and shot out their own back window.

SLCPD remarked that there were no reported injuries or any other property damage as a result of the shooting.

Suspects vehicle with window shot out. (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

Gun used in incident. (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

As police investigated further, they located the suspect identified as Alenny Gonzalez Lira in her yard. Upon speaking with Lira, she began walking away and fighting with officers who then took her into custody.

While the police walked Lira to their car, she spat in the face of an officer.

Officers booked Lira into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of felony aggravated assault, one count of felony discharge of a firearm, one count of misdemeanor carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol, one misdemeanor count of using a dangerous weapon in a fight, one misdemeanor count of assault on a peace officer, one misdemeanor count of failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, one misdemeanor count of failure to remain at the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended or revoked license, and one infraction of failure to keep a proper lookout.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.