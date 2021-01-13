Woman arrested after allegedly shooting man in stomach in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting a man in the stomach following an argument in Ogden Tuesday night.

Ogden City Police tell ABC4 that 31-year-old Mauren Wall showed up to a house in the 2700 block of Brinker Avenue at around 5:30 p.m.

Wall allegedly began arguing with a woman living in the home over an ongoing dispute.

A man tried to intervene and Wall allegedly shot him in the stomach, according to Ogden City Police.

Wall then fled the scene, but authorities say she was apprehended a short while later.

She is now being held at the Weber County Jail, without bail, on charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated burglary, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, and purchasing, transporting, possessing, or using a firearm by a restricted person.

Police say the unidentified man was taken to the hospital and is expected to live.

No other details are available at this time.