WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A woman allegedly attempted to abduct a 4-year-old girl at a West Jordan department store on Thursday, Sept. 21. Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

At around 9:30 p.m. that day, a woman “attempted to forcefully abduct” a 4-year-old girl from Ross Dress for Less in Jordan Landing.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned female, around 5′-5’5″ tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with blonde-colored hair, “possibly dreadlocks or braids,” according to police.

Following the incident, the woman was reportedly seen getting into the passenger side of a light-colored SUV, which then left the area.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect, as well as the suspect vehicle, in this case. Those images can be found on West Jordan Police’s social media here.

If you have any information, please contact West Jordan Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case number WJ23-50278.

“We encourage the community to always stay vigilant in watching out for their children and please contact the West Jordan Police Department if you notice any unusual circumstances,” a release states.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.