TETON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The deceased wife of Idaho man Jeremy Albert Best was pregnant at the time of her death, according to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. Best is believed to have killed her and taken their infant child, who was also later found dead near an embankment east of Idaho Falls.

Best, 48, is charged in Idaho’s 7th District Court with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Best allegedly shot his wife, Kali Randall Best, 38, in the back “and/or right breast and/or right side and causing her death” on Thursday, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday morning by Teton County Prosecuting Attorney Bailey Smith.

The two’s infant child was missing from the home.

At around 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning, Bonneville County Dispatch received a call from individuals hunting east of Idaho Falls. The two hunters reportedly stated they found a man in a sleeping bag on the side of the road who was “naked and making odd statements,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the scene and identified the man as Best, who was wanted by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office for homicide. At the scene, deputies also found Best’s infant son, Zeke, deceased.

The series of events started at around noon on Thursday, when Best found himself in trouble with law enforcement in Swan Valley, Idaho. Authorities said Best was walking through the Swan Valley General Store nude.

Surveillance video reportedly showed Best slouching on the store counter by the cash register and grabbing a cigarette before being escorted out.

While Best was taken to the hospital for medical and mental health concerns following the matter, Best was discharged that afternoon.

That same night, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 11:40 p.m. from a home near 4600 Skyline Loop in Victor, Idaho. The dispatcher “heard a disturbance on the line,” East Idaho News reported, and deputies went to the house.

Upon arrival, authorities found Best’s wife dead. An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for the baby, who was found dead Saturday morning.

Best appeared before Magistrate Judge Jason Walker Monday morning at the Teton County Courthouse. If found guilty, Best could face up to life in prison or the death penalty.

No further information is available at this time.