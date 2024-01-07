PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A man was found dead in his home in Provo Saturday, allegedly shot by his wife.

Just before 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 6, officers with the Provo Police Department responded to a reported shooting between a married couple at their home in northwest Provo.

The victim, Corry Fausett, was found dead, according to police.

The suspect, Melissa Johnson-Fausett, was investigated and booked into the Utah County Jail on one homicide charge.

Police said there are no other suspects in this incident and there is no threat to the community.