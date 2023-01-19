WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A West Valley City woman who was accused of trying to drown a puppy last year has been charged on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Juliana Castro, 27, is charged in the Salt Lake City Third District Court with third-degree torture of a companion animal, one count of refusal to provide information or give false information, and one count of disorderly conduct.

A witness reportedly told Taylorsville police officers they saw Castro holding a black labrador puppy by its leash and forcing it underwater in a Taylorsville community pool on July 31, 2022. She repeated the action numerous times after being confronted, according to charging documents.

Castro also reportedly acted “aggressively” and yelled profanities at other tenants. When another witness asked Castro to stop, she allegedly threatened her with pepper spray. Charging documents state Castro told her son to “Shut the f*** up” several times as well.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When the police arrived, she allegedly failed to identify herself after being asked to do so a few times.