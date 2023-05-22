WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — West Valley police are searching for a suspect who reportedly pulled a gun on a woman, forced her into his car and attempted to assault her on Monday, May 22.

According to a press release, a woman stopped her car near 7600 West 5400 South to help someone she believed was a stranded individual at about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say a light-colored sedan was pulled over the trunk with the emergency lights flashing, and a man was standing outside the vehicle.

After the woman got out of her car, the man reportedly pulled out a gun and forced the woman into the backseat of his vehicle. He then attempted to assault the woman, police say.

The woman managed to escape and fled the scene in her vehicle.

Her dashcam captured the trunk of the suspect’s vehicle, possibly a Chevy Aveo, which had blue tape around the bumper area and did not have a license plate.

The woman described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man with a beard. He was reportedly wearing a beanie and a bright yellow shirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact West Valley City Police Major Crimes at majorcrimes@wvc-ut.gov or 801-965-5200.