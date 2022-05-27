SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah man is facing charges on Friday for shooting a man in the leg after a heated argument on May 23.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office says Esekielu Tuigamala, 46, of West Valley City, has been charged with seven counts including one count of felony discharge of a firearm with injury, three counts of felony discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated assault, one count of criminal mischief and one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Authorities have accused Tuigamala of shooting a man who he supervised at work in the aftermath of a heated argument.

Police say the shooting happened near the 3100 block of West Professional Circle around 7:30 p.m. Officers received reports of several gunshots being fired and a potential suspect seen holding a weapon.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a 27-year-old man, with gunshot wounds on his leg. Police say the injury did not require hospitalization.

Surveillance camera footage shows Tuigamala and the victim arguing inside the workplace before the shooting. Tuigamala is seen walking out of the building and heading to his vehicle where he retrieved a firearm. Tuigamala tried to reenter the building, but realized the door had been locked.

Authorities say Tuigamala is seen walking to the victim’s car and shooting out three tires, causing around $1,000 in damage. While doing this, officials say Tuigamala kept calling for the victim to come outside.

As the victim opens the building door, police say the suspect shoots him in the leg. Tuigamala is seen following the victim into the building’s lobby area and beyond. Officials say Tuigamala then points his gun at the victim and attempts to fire the weapon, but the firearm malfunctions.

The victim runs away to hide, while the suspect exits the building and drives away from the crime scene.

Tuigamala later turned himself into authorities. During police questioning, the suspect told police he became so angry after arguing with the victim that he just grabbed his gun and “wanted to get” him.

“We are going to hold each and every violent offender accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said District Attorney Sim Gill. “Gun crimes in Salt Lake County will not be tolerated. As we have been saying for months now, if you commit a violent crime with a firearm, you can expect the full force of the law.”