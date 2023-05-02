SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A West Valley man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl as she was walking to school in Salt Lake City was charged on Tuesday, May 2.

Salt Lake City Police arrested Jose Arquimides Manzanarez Munoz, 53, on April 25. He was charged Tuesday at the Third District Court in Salt Lake County with first-degree attempted child kidnapping.

According to charging documents, a 12-year-old girl was approached by a dark green vehicle on April 25 while she was walking to Liberty Elementary School. The driver, later identified as Munoz, reportedly pulled up to the girl and asked if she wanted a ride.

The girl told him no, but Munoz offered her a $100 bill to get into his vehicle, court documents stated. At this point, the girl ran toward her school, and Munoz tried to stop her with his vehicle multiple times.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The girl reported the incident to a trusted person at her school. Police spotted Munoz’s truck near 550 West 200 South a while later and safely arrested Munoz.

The Salt Lake City Police Department shared some tips to keep children and teens safe: