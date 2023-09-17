WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The West Valley City Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a homicide that occurred near 2800 W 2700 S on Friday, Sept. 15.

Police said that at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Brian Torres, 21, was shot. He reportedly died at the scene and the suspect fled.

Courtesy of West Valley City Police

The investigation identified Esteban Galvez, 18, as the person of interest. Galvez was last seen leaving his home in Magna on foot, and police believe he may be in the Orem area.

Galvez is 5’8″ and 150 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a visible tattoo on his neck with the number “662,” according to WVCPD.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call West Valley City Police at 801-965-5200 or 801-840-4000, or email majorcrimes@wvc-ut.gov. Tips can be made anonymously.