WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A West Jordan high school teacher was arrested on Thursday, March 2, after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

According to the West Jordan Police Department, detectives obtained information that Matthew Jason Rueckert, a high school teacher in West Jordan City, has developed sexual relations with a 16-year-old female student.

Police say Rueckert has been booked into the Salt Lake Couty Jail on 16 felony sex offense charges and one second-degree obstruction of justice.

According to the affidavit, after Rueckert was placed on administrative leave, he called the student and instructed her to delete all forms of communication they previously had, to which she allegedly complied.

Police say Rueckert holds “a position of special trust as an educator of the juvenile,” and the victim cannot consent to any sexual activity.

Investigators will continue to work with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office on this case.

Authorities encourage additional victims to contact West Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000.

“This case illustrates the importance of parents maintaining effective lines of communication with their children regarding the various aspects of their lives,” said Sgt. Kendall Holt with the West Jordan Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.