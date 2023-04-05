SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A West Jordan man has been charged in the separate killings of two teenagers that occurred within five days of one another back in September 2022.

Nestor Del Valle, 18, was charged with murder and felony discharge of a firearm on Wednesday, March 5, in connection to the killing of a 16-year-old boy on Sept. 15, 2022.

Last October, the Third District Court in Salt Lake County also decided to charge Valle, then 17, as an adult with murder and aggravated robbery for the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, which occurred on Sept. 10, 2022.

According to court documents, Valle was driving around Midvale with two other people on Sept. 15, 2022, when he saw three “kids” walking the sidewalk. Valle allegedly asked one of the occupants in the vehicle if he should turn back, and the person answered yes.

Police say Valle then turned the car around, pulled up to the group and asked where they were from. One of them, a 16-year-old boy, reportedly said, “Old Town Midvale.”

Court documents state Valle then uttered a curse word and began shooting from his driver’s seat. The 16-year-old boy was struck by a bullet in his abdomen. He was transported to the Intermountain Medical Center and was later pronounced dead, according to charging documents.

Investigators with the Unified Police Department reportedly matched the bullet casings located at the scene of the homicide to those found at the scene of a fatal carjacking attempt in Salt Lake City that occurred on Sept. 10, 2022.

Five days before the Midvale shooting, Bryan Galicia, 17, was shot and killed while sitting in a car with his girlfriend after coming back from a party on Sept. 10 around 12 a.m.

According to court documents, Valle and a friend, Christian Rodriguez, 16, planned to carjack a BMW. The two teens and Valle’s girlfriend allegedly got into a black car and followed the BMW. But they reportedly lost sight of the car at one point and thought they saw it again when another car reappeared.

The other car allegedly pulled into the driveway, and that was when Valle and Rodriguez realized it was the wrong vehicle. However, the two teens decided they “wanted it anyway.”

Valle reportedly pulled in front of the house, and Rodriguez exited the vehicle and tried to take Galicia’s car. Rodriguez allegedly shot Galicia in the forehead during the carjacking attempt. The 17-year-old boy was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A witness told police later on that the gun Rodriguez used belonged to Valle, and he took the gun back after the shooting, according to charging documents.

Rodriguez was charged as an adult with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury, felony discharge of a firearm, and possession of a handgun by a minor.