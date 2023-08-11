This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson has been arrested for an alleged assault on an employee, which the Weber Co. Sheriff’s Office said this morning has brought to light allegations of fraud and human trafficking.

Gibson, “affectionately known as the ‘Milkman,'” according to UFBF’s website, has reportedly been taken into custody after an alleged confrontation with an employee at a local farm owned by Gibson.

Officials said in a press release the confrontation turned physical, and the employee suffered injuries that required medical attention.

The assault allegedly “brought to light allegations of fraud and human trafficking,” the release states, which is being “thoroughly investigated” by the Dept. of Public Safety’s Special Bureau of Investigation. No charges have been filed in relation to that investigation at this time, and no specific information on the alleged crimes has been released.

“During this unfolding legal process, residents of Weber County are urged to exhibit patience and allow the judicial system to operate independently,” Weber Co. Sheriff’s stated. “The principles of transparency and accountability remain of paramount importance to ensure that justice is not only served but that the rights of both the accused and the victim are fully upheld.”

The sheriff’s office said they are committed to providing timely updates to the public as the case develops.

According to his UFBF bio, Gibson is a sixth-generation dairy farmer in Weber Co., previously serving as District 2 Director of the Utah Farm Bureau Federation, Weber County Farm Bureau President, Weber County Vice President, and the county and state Young Farmer and Rancher chairman, the bureau states.

Green Acres Family Dairy, Gibson’s Ogden dairy farm, reportedly milks 1,500 head of dairy cows and grows more than 1,500 acres of corn and alfalfa.

The Utah Farm Bureau is the state’s largest voluntary organization of farmers and ranchers, according to their website. “We consist of more than 34,000 member families committed to protecting Utah’s farms and ranches and ensuring a safe, fresh, and locally grown food supply. Our members live in all of Utah’s 29 counties and belong to county Farm Bureaus, which, in turn, comprise the Utah Farm Bureau Federation.”

ABC4 is in the process of reaching out to Utah Farm Bureau Federation for comment, and this post will be updated if and when they respond.

All persons accused of a crime are considered not guilty unless convicted in a court of law.