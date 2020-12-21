WANTED PERSON: Moab City Police seek suspect involved in Saturday’s aggravated assault

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – Moab City Police Department is reaching out to the public and asking for help in locating a suspect involved in Saturday’s aggravated assault.

28-year-old Tyra Jones of Grand County is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that took place on December 19.

Officials would like to locate the suspect as soon as possible.

Moab City Police also state that Jones has multiple active arrest warrant from prior incidents.

If you see Jones, please contact Grand County Dispatch at 435-259-4321.