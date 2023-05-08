TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A Taylorsville man started a fight with his neighbor, which increased in size and violence until at least eight individuals were injured.

The Taylorsville man, 23, was arrested for rioting, a second-degree felony, and for threatening violence, a class B misdemeanor.

The Taylorsville man allegedly went to the victim’s property and began yelling at the homeowner and flashing gang signs. While he and the homeowner were arguing, multiple members of the family became involved, including a 28-year-old man.

During their physical altercation, footage showed the Taylorsville man, and the 28-year-old man advancing on the homeowner. The two of them also allegedly threw “baseball-sized” rocks at the homeowner and his family.

The two men also began a physical fight with the homeowner’s family. This fight involved a total of eight separate individuals who sustained bruises and lacerations. One also got a broken arm. The fight ended prior to the police’s arrival.

According to multiple witnesses, the two men were mouthing threats to kill the homeowner while moving their fingers under their chins across their throats in a slicing motion. An officer also witnessed the Taylorsville man doing this.

The two men were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday and will remain there awaiting charges and the possibility of bail.