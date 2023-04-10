OREM, Utah (ABC4) — A Pleasant Grove man has been charged with terrorism after he allegedly threatened to kill people in an Orem craft store last week.

Boyd McQuade Winn, 26, was charged on Monday, April 10, with commercial terrorism, a second-degree felony; threat of terrorism, a third-degree felony; and criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.

According to charging documents, Orem Police arrested Winn on Thursday, April 6, after he went into the Hobby Lobby in Orem and began shouting that he was going to kill someone. Winn reportedly made finger guns and pulled products from the shelves, consequently breaking them.

Court documents state that when the shoppers started to run away, Winn followed them and said, “Don’t run, don’t hide.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Win is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on a $5,000 bail.