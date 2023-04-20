SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City man was charged last month alongside a South Carolina man for allegedly manufacturing and selling at least 120,000 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

According to a press release from the U.S. District Court of Utah, Nicholas Frank Sciotto, 32, of Salt Lake City, and Kyle Blake Burbage, 32, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, are accused of running a scheme to defraud the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by obstructing their COVID-19 vaccination program.

Court documents show that Sciotto and Burbage created, sold, and distributed at least 120,000 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards all across the country between March 2021 through September 2021.

Officials say, when Sciotto used to live in Weber County, he started and operated an online business where he would sell vaccination cards. Most of his buyers, as alleged in the indictment, lived in New York where they were subjected to stricter COVID-19 restrictions and policies.

Sciotto allegedly sold most of his fake vaccination cards through Facebook and charged $10 each for orders of 10 or more as well as $7.50 each for orders of 100 or more.

Burbarge reportedly purchased those counterfeit vaccination cards from Sciotto and resold some of them to South Carolina residents.

“By collectively manufacturing, selling, and distributing thousands of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination record cards to others during the COVID-19 pandemic, the defendants significantly undermined the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccination program and other governmental health-and-safety regulations and protocols,” the press release stated.

Sciotto and Burbage are reportedly among the 18 defendants the U.S. Department of Justice has filed charges against as part of a nationwide effort to combat healthcare fraud related to COVID-19. According to the DOJ, these fraudulent cases have resulted in more than $490 million in false billings to federal programs and theft from pandemic programs.

This case is being investigated by the Office of Inspector General, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and FBI Salt Lake City Field Office.