SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man allegedly brought a gun into the Gail Miller Resource Center on Saturday and refused to leave after being told to do so multiple times.

According to the affidavit, staff members told a new resident, Bridie Geeter, 33, he could not bring his backpack, which contained a firearm, into the center. Geeter reportedly appeared on edge and kept trying to get into a restricted area. Due to his non-compliant nature, staff members had to evacuate the shelter as police were being called in.

When Salt Lake City Police arrived, Geeter was standing behind the front desk with a gun in his hand, the affidavit stated. A photo later showed Geeter reportedly kneeling directly behind a security guard seated in a chair with a gun in his hand. The security guard told police he was “preparing himself” when that happened because he believed Geeter was going to shoot. A second security guard reportedly expressed the same concerns.

Officers then allegedly observed Geeter pacing back and forth with a gun in his hand. Geeter then reportedly ran from behind the desk and up the stairs to the dorm rooms. At this point, police entered the shelter and arrested Geeter.

When interviewed, Geeter told police he had the handgun for his own protection and that he believed people are trying to get him, according to court documents. Police also reportedly found meth in his wallet.

Geeter is facing a total of six charges including two counts of aggravated assault, both third-degree felonies; purchase/transfer/possession/use of a firearm, a third-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, an infraction.