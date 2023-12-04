SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah woman convicted in her foster son’s death and charged again with child abuse two months ago will spend Christmas in jail.

Lisa Jo Vanderlinden, 46, of Roosevelt, was charged in October with a misdemeanor count of child abuse in violation of her probation for child abuse homicide.

At a virtual hearing Monday in 8th District Court, Judge Sam Chiara ordered that Vanderlinden remain held without bail until her next scheduled court appearance at the end of the month.

Defense attorney Ed Brass asked that bail be an option for Vanderlinden in consideration of the up-coming holiday, arguing that Vanderlinden could be held in confinement at home with an ankle monitor.

“She doesn’t present a danger to anyone,” Brass said. “There are no minor children in her home.”

Prosecutor Craig Peterson, with the Utah Attorney General’s Office, argued that Vanderlinden should remain in jail, as she allegedly violated probation for felony child abuse homicide.

“We think it’s pretty egregious and she should be held [until the court hears arguments],” he said.

In explaining his reasoning to hold Vanderlinden, the judge said that it’s his usual procedure to hold people accused of violating felony probation until arguments can be heard in court.



Vanderlinden’s preliminary hearing for the misdemeanor charge was supposed to be Monday, but it was delayed so that her defense could view a piece of video evidence.

In 2018, Vanderlinden pleaded guilty in the death of her 2-year-old foster son, Lucas Call. While she admitted to being reckless in the boy’s death, she did not admit to killing him.

The latest child abuse charge against Vanderlinden stems from when she allegedly struck her 9-year-old adopted son.

According to the court documents, the boy told investigators that Vanderlinden slapped him so hard across the face it left a red mark for two days.