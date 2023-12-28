Support for victims and survivors of domestic violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A Taylorsville woman was accused of manslaughter on Thursday, Dec. 28, after she allegedly gave her uncle a lethal dose of heroin to help “ease his pain,” according to court documents.

Nicholas James Wallwork, 66, was found unresponsive and not breathing by first responders in his apartment near 4200 South and 800 West around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Responding paramedics arrived and determined Wallwork had died on the scene.

A preliminary investigation by Taylorsville detectives reportedly found Wallwork suffered from dementia and was under the care of his niece, Kimberly Wallwork, 55, for the last five years.

According to court documents, Kimberly Wallwork admitted to injecting heroin into her uncle. Police report Wallwork injected a total of seven of half doses of heroin within a 24-hour period. Kimberly Wallwork allegedly admitted to using heroin daily as well.

Investigators say they found a “significant” amount of narcotics in the apartment as well as a journal containing written heroin dosages Kimberly had given her uncle.

“The State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy including tests for specific drugs and quantities in his system,” said TVPD Lt. Jaren Fowler in a press release.

Kimberly Wallwork was booked into Salt Lake County Jail and faces one count of second-degree felony manslaughter.