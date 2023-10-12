MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah man who allegedly went on a nearly month-long spree of armed robberies in the Salt Lake City and Millcreek areas was arrested Wednesday by the Unified Police Department.

Police say Andrew Armani Deionte Rowe, 27, began his alleged robbery spree on Sept. 12 with the latest robbery happening last week. He faces six first-degree felony counts of aggravated robbery and two first-degree felony counts of aggravated kidnapping.

According to the probable cause statement, Rowe entered several 7-Eleven gas stations in the Salt Lake City area wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, a blue mask, and brown or yellow gloves on his hands. In two cases, Rowe allegedly locked the doors behind him after entering the gas station.

Detectives say each robbery happened between the window of 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

In every robbery, Rowe allegedly brandished a gun that appeared to be a Glock and pointed it at the clerk. Rowe is accused of demanding money from the clerks, who complied with demands, giving Rowe all the money in the registers.

According to the Unified Police Department, Rowe was allegedly able to get away with money in five of the six robberies. The clerk in the sixth robbery reportedly could not get the register open and Rowe left the store empty-handed.

Police obtained warrants to obtain digital data in the area, saying they were able to link a single cell phone to four of the six locations. A search of the cell phone allegedly found it belonged to Rowe.

A search warrant was reportedly served at Rowe’s home and car on Wednesday. Officers reported finding the clothes Rowe allegedly wore during the robberies as well as the gun that matched the one seen in surveillance videos. Detectives said the gun turned out to be a BB gun made to the look like a Glock with an extended magazine.

According to the probable cause statement, Rowe is also suspected of three other robberies but did not share any more details.

Rowe has been ordered to be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.