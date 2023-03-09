SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Two prison inmates who allegedly assaulted authorities earlier this year at the Utah State Correctional Facility were charged with first-degree felonies on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, March 8, Travis Brandon Bennett, 35, was charged with first-degree aggravated assault by a prisoner while Atiba Randall Jacobs, 28, was charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping and first-degree aggravated assault with injury by a prisoner.

According to charging documents, Bennett got upset about the recreation time he was given at the facility and punched a sergeant in the face through a gun port on Feb. 4. The sergeant reportedly sustained a broken nose.

On the other hand, Jacobs allegedly attacked a Utah Department of Corrections investigator on Jan. 31, to the point the officer suffered multiple fractures to the face. Video surveillance showed Jacobs hiding in the shower and waiting for the officer to do a check of the room, court documents state. When Jacobs saw the officer, he reportedly snuck up behind him and punched him in the head.

Jacobs then allegedly threw the officer onto the ground, punched him nine times, and kicked him in the head four times which knocked him unconscious. Court documents say Jacobs then tried to cuff the officer, who regained consciousness and resisted. When the officer tried to call for help over his radio, Jacobs reportedly punched him again.

A violent struggle allegedly ensued. Jacobs reportedly pulled the radio from the officer and put the cuffs on him. The officer eventually got to his feet and walked through the section, where other officers pulled him out to render aid.

The officer reportedly suffered swelling and blood clots on his scalp and face as well as fractures on several parts of his face, including his eye socket. Court documents point out that the officer would need surgery to reconstruct his nasal cavity and crowns done on his two broken teeth.