SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week.

The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money from their victim for missing a court appearance, to pay an active warrant, or missing jury duty. Sometimes the scammer will request cash payment through an electronic transfer to a specific account. Other times the scammer will ask for payments through gift cards such as from Walgreens or 7-11.

“This is the same old scam that has been circulating for quite some time and seems to surface throughout the state,” said Daggett County Sheriff officials. In Daggett County, residents have reported receiving calls from a “Detective David Bradley,” which the Sheriff’s Office said doesn’t exist.

Iron County Sheriff’s Office officials remind Utahns that they will never request any kind of payment through the phone. Instead, warrants are paid at the jail and citations can be paid at the courthouse.

In South Jordan, Officers said the scammer has been claiming to be “Sergeant Hall” and asking for payment on a $500 fine using gift cards.

“Please know, government agencies will not ask for payment by gift card,” said South Jordan Police Department in a post on social media. “If you receive a call from someone asking you to pay anything over the phone with a gift card, it is most likely a scam.”

The Herriman Police Department was the most recent agency to make a post, alerting Utahns of scam callers. Herriman City residents have reported receiving calls from a spoofed Caller ID reading “Herriman Police Department” asking for payment. Herriman police said to simply hang up on those calls.

In any instance, police across the state are asking their residents to ignore these calls and simply hang up when they ask for money. If there are any concerns or questions, or to check the validity of any warrants, residents can call their local law enforcement directly.

For more information on common gift card scams, visit the Federal Trade Commission Consumer Advice website here.