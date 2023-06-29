SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A former Olympic speedskater, a Utah resident, was convicted for fraudulently obtaining nearly $10 million from the government in loans.
Allison Marie Baver, 42, was convicted on Thursday, June 28, for several charges in 2021 alleging she obtained millions in loans through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
Baver was convicted of eight counts of making false statements to a bank, and one count of money laundering.
According to court documents, Baver provided false information on loan applications for her company, Allison Baver Entertainment, LLC. This included that she claimed her company’s monthly payroll averaged between $4,000,000 and $4,769,583 when in reality, the company’s payroll was $0. She also claimed her company employed between 100-430 people when she had no employees.
After submitting eight different loan applications from April 13 to April 26, 2020, Baver obtained $10 million in funding, which the prosecution said she used to invest in the production of a film.
Baver was charged with money laundering for purportedly paying money to the film, “No Man of God,” which featured Elijah Wood as an FBI agent interviewing murderer Ted Bundy. She is listed as an executive producer of the movie.
Before her alleged entanglement with PPP fraud, she was best known as an Olympic speed skater. She won a bronze medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics for the women’s 3000m relay and competed in the 2002 and 2006 Olympics.
Baver was convicted Thursday, after just four days in trial. She was tried at the federal courthouse in Salt Lake City. Her sentencing is scheduled for October 2023.