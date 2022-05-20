MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Morgan County man has been found guilty on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and was sentenced to prison on Friday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Jeffrey Curtis Horrocks, 54.

Horrocks was found guilty of multiple child sex offenses that involved two victims — a 6-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy.

Police executed a search warrant on Horrock’s home on Dec. 7, 2020, on reports of potential child sexual abuse. Digital evidence was obtained from his home and processed by the Intermountain West’s Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory.

When authorities searched Horrucks’ home, they found multiple videos of Horrocks engaged in sexual acts within plain sight or involving the two underage victims.

When deputies spoke with the 6-year-old victim, she mentioned Horrocks would show videos of himself and his wife engaged in sexual activity to her “all the time.” Arrest documents say Horrucks also engaged in sexual activity with the girl as well.

The 7-year-old victim told authorities that Horrucks was his “best friend” and “he did not like leaving his side.” Deputies say Horrucks also showed pornographic videos of himself and other adult strangers to the boy as well.

Horrocks also allegedly exposed himself to the boy and filmed some of their illicit sexual interactions.

Deputies say Horrucks has been spreading the false image of being a “federal agent to the community, to the extent of printing fake certificates hanging on his walls, using realistic-looking badges, and having clothing to match the character.”

Horrocks allegedly admitted to creating the facade to “feel like a hero” and gain a position of trust within the community and with his victims.”

Horrocks has been sentenced to “two consecutive sentences of 15 years to life to be served at the Utah State Prison. Horrocks sentences are to be served back-to-back due to the severity and nature of the offense committed.”