SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Davis County man pleaded guilty on Monday to torturing a guinea pig and posting the footage on YouTube, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

According to court documents, Samuel J. Webster, 20, of Farmington, purposefully engaged in what officials call “animal crushing.” Webster reportedly used a guinea pig he bought from a pet store in Farmington.

A release states that Webster inflicted “serious bodily injury” to the guinea pig in various methods multiple times.

Webster even admitted that he purchased the guinea pig so that he could torture it, film it, and put videos of the acts up on YouTube.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Webster has now pleaded guilty to distribution of an animal crushing video, and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 11, 2023, at the Orrin G. Hatch U.S. District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

Webster was originally indicted in 2022 on nearly two dozen felony counts for distributing videos of him harming guinea pigs online. Webster allegedly used graphic titles including “Guinea Pig Torture” and “Torture is Fun.”

The FBI Salt Lake Field Office is investigating this case.

If you are aware of animal cruelty, please report it to authorities or call 1-800-FBI. You may also leave a tip to the FBI here.