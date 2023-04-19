PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to ram his ex’s car with his car to box her in before leading police on a chase through two counties on Tuesday.

The man, 40, faces several felony charges for violation of a protection order and a felony charge of failure to stop or respond at the command of police. He also faces misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and threat of violence. His identity has not been released in the interest of protecting the identity of the victim.

Payson Police said they had been looking for the man for about a month due to repeated protective order violations. According to Payson Police Sgt. Noemi Sandoval, the man allegedly broke into the victim’s house on March 12 and assaulted her, fleeing before police arrived.

Since that incident, the man allegedly continued to violate the protective order by making threats online, including two emails.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Finally, on Tuesday, April 18, Payson Police said they received a call to the victim’s house where she reported the man “pounding on her bedroom window.” The victim alleged the man said he was there to “kill her himself.”

Payson Police said in a press release officers investigated the violation by attempting to locate the man at his previous known address and place of employment.

Sgt. Sandoval said the man found the woman again at 8:30 p.m. in Spanish Fork. The victim once again called the police, reporting the man was “trying to kill her” and using his car to box her car in. According to the police affidavit, the victim was able to escape and was followed by the man. Responding officers arrived at the scene and allegedly saw the man’s Jeep driving at “a very high rate of speed.”

Officers attempted to stop the Jeep with other officers but the man allegedly refused to stop. According to the police affidavit, the man turned onto I-15 and attempted to flee, reaching over 100 miles per hour. Multiple officers from several agencies and a Utah Highway Patrol helicopter followed the suspect in pursuit.

The affidavit said the man abandoned his Jeep in Taylorsville and began running on foot, but was eventually apprehended by local police.

The man reportedly told police he fled for “no specific reason” aside from not wanting to go to jail. He also allegedly told police he thought “it would be fun to take [them] for a ride.”