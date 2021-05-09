Utah man in custody after faking 2 bomb threats to steal a Walmart scooter

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man is in custody after allegedly faking a bomb threat so he could steal a scooter back in March, according to new details released by court documents.

On March 21, 2021, an affidavit of probable cause states that 62-year-old Michael Gurule called in a bomb threat to a local Walmart near 1355 South Sandhill Road in Orem.

Officers say, as the call was made, Gurule was seen in the building by security footage, assembling a scooter.

“[Gurule] was caught on video walking into the store and selected a gotrax scooter from the back and then took it to another location in the store to assemble. [Gurule] was caught on video using his cell phone while in the store,” informs the Orem Police Department.

According to the department, as Gurule continued to assemble the scooter, a second call was made to police for reports of another bomb threat. Police say the call prompted Walmart management to evacuate the building.

The Orem Police Department says the bomb threat then closed the building down for about two hours, as detectives began investigating the scene.

Officers say no explosive devices were found, and the store then reopened.

According to court documents, officers then were able to locate the alleged suspect at his home after scanning Walmart video surveillance and phone records.

“After reviewing the information I matched two calls from Gurule’s cell phone to the walmart in orem. The dates and times matched the dates and times that the bomb threat was called in at,” informs the department.

As officers approached Gurule, he admitted to also stealing the $600 gotrax scooter.

Court documents say 62-year-old Michael Gurule is now being charged with commercial obstruction, shoplifting, and a threat of terrorism.