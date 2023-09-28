SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah man has been taken into custody and is facing four charges related to sexual assault after police say he raped a prostitute at a South Jordan park.

Steven Eric Graham, 33, is facing first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault, rape, and forcible sodomy, as well as a third-degree felony charge of aggravated assault.

According to statements made to the police, the victim had met with Graham at the park after talking with him through text messages on Aug. 5. The two walked into the park when Graham allegedly began to reach under her skirt and touch her.

The victim reportedly told Graham he would have to pay her before moving forward, however, she said Graham continued to grab at her. It was at that point she pepper-sprayed Graham and the incident turned violent. According to the probable cause affidavit, Graham allegedly put the victim into a chokehold, causing her to lose consciousness. When she came to, she said Graham was “trying to rip off her clothes” and kicking her. She reported being able to spray Graham with pepper spray once again, which allegedly led to Graham placing her into another chokehold until she lost consciousness.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The probable cause affidavit said the victim came to again and consented to Graham if he “stopped choking her.” The victim reported Graham told her “a lot of messed up stuff” during the assault.

After the assault, the victim said she found an opening to get away and ran toward some nearby apartment buildings where she banged on multiple doors until she found help. Police intervened and found a follow-up text message that allegedly came from Graham saying that hopefully the victim “enjoyed the other night” like he did.

Police apprehended Graham, who allegedly admitted to contacting the victim online and meeting her. According to a police statement, Graham told police the victim is a “hooker” but he didn’t pay her. Graham allegedly confirmed to have met with five different prostitutes, but he never pays them “because he knows that is illegal.”

“[Graham] explained that it was consensual sexual intercourse,” police reported in the booking affidavit. “[Graham] admitted to meeting with the victim in the park and that he ‘cheated on his wife.’ [Graham] claimed the and the victim left continually from the park.”

Graham reportedly later refused to answer further questions, requesting an attorney be present. Police said they obtained a warrant to collect a DNA swab from Graham. South Jordan Police Department said they were later notified by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office that Graham’s DNA also matched a sex assault case in their district.

A judge in the Salt Lake City District Court has ordered Graham to be held without bail.